APC Senators planned to move into the National Assembly in Coaster bus to impeach me — Saraki

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki has alleged that Senators of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had planned to move into the National Assembly in a Coaster Bus to impeach him and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

He said the plan failed because Nigerians on social media and the international community intervened.

In a joint press statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki says they now want to blame him for the event.

“They want to shield the fact that the previous night before the invasion and up till the early hours of Tuesday, there was a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senators.

“And, that the plan was for them to be moved in a Coaster bus into the National Assembly complex to purportedly remove us and select a new Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Their plot only failed because the media, particularly social media, Nigerians and international community responded very swiftly as some legislators who came into the complex were refused entry by gun-wielding and hooded security operatives.

“Now, they want to turn the facts and blame us for their botched plot against democracy.

“We are hereby alerting all Nigerians and members of the international community that the present Nigerian government will stop at nothing to destroy, suppress and incapacitate the opposition.

“This is their new tactics and plot as we approach the period of the 2019 polls.

“We hereby reiterate our earlier position that the coup against democracy as shown by last week’s invasion must be probed through an independent judicial commission of inquiry which will produce a comprehensive report.

“We reject any manipulated and fabricated investigation,” he stated.

Saraki added that his group had also uncovered a sinister plot in which the government planned to use anti-graft and security agencies to incarcerate them and some members of their families from next week.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)