APC supporters in Essien Udim, AKS, mocks Hon Nse Ntuen

…tender apologies to Gov Emmanuel, recognise Luke as the Speaker AKHA

By Emma Akpabio

The recent actions of the former lawmaker and APC candidate for Essien Udim State Constituency – Hon Nse Ntuen, have continued to receive more condemnations from political stakeholders, analysts, international communities, political scientists and even APC supporters and fellow constituents from Essien Udim LGA.

Over the weekend, top government officials and Guests that trooped into the State to celebrate the 80th birthday of the father of modern Akwa Ibom and one time Governor of Akwa Ibom State – Architect (Obong) Victor Attah, condemned the actions of the erstwhile lawmaker and his sacked colleagues. A human activist and veteran journalist – Mr Ray Ekpu, described a situation where 5 Lawmakers out of 26, gather to impeach a Speaker of a house of Assembly “as the courage to do nonsense”.

Expressing their disappointment, APC members and Supporters in Akwa Ibom State and Essien Udim have condemned the actions of their former lawmaker. A core supporter of APC from Ikpe Annang in Essien – Mr Ubong Ibanga apologised to Governor Emmanuel for the disgrace Hon Ntuen has caused the State.

Mr Ibanga wrote on his social media page “please our in-law(Gov Emmanuel), this is not how we behave in Essien Udim, Mbok. We recognise Rt Onofiok Luke as the Speaker of the house of Assembly while Hon Nse Ntuen is a loudspeaker. Let him (Nse Ntuen) continue disgracing us”.

Expressing shock that Hon Ntuen who never did constituency briefing was still a member representing Essien Udim untill he was sacked, the master’s degree Agricultural expert said ” I heard that the Speaker of AKHA declared Essien Udim Seat vacant. We from Essien Udim are shock. Was there anybody from that seat before?” He questioned!

Recall that on November 27, 2018, the 5 law makers that were sacked, sneaked into the hallow chambers of the Assembly to have their sitting, but on the arrival of the Speaker who was accompanied by the other 21 members, they sacked lawmakers ended their session in oblivion and flee unknown destinations.

