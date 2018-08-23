‘APC timetable’ in circulation fake – Spokesman

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress APC Yekini Nabena has described as fake a timetable purportedly released by the party for its primaries ahead of the 2019 general election.

Nabena while reacting to the said timetable said the timetable is fake and should be disregarded.

He said the Party is yet to announce its official timetable for the listed primaries.

“Timetable circulating in the social media and purportedly for the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for State House of Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential positions was incorrect,” he said.

On the refusal of the senate president Bukola Saraki to reconvene the senate, the APC said it would be in the best interest of the country for Saraki to reconvene the senate and cast his fears of a looming impeachment aside.

