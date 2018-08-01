Breaking: APC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi announces his resignation

Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, the National Publicity Secretay of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has officially announced his resignation from the party.

A message on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle @BolajiAbdullai read;

“In view of recent political developments in the country and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have decided to resign my position as the National Publicity Secretary as well as my membership of the party with effect from today.”

