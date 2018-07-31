Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Finally, Saraki dumps APC

The Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday announced his decision to leave the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Saraki made the announcement via his official twitter handle @bukolasaraki.

He wrote: “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

It has been a long time coming as there have been many rumours of the Senate President leaving the APC.

The next step of the former Kwara state governor is unknown.

More to follow

