The newly sworn in chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ideato Local Government Area of Imo state Sunny Ejiagwu has been murdered.

Mr Ejiagwu who was killed in the early hours of Friday while returning from a political meeting was among the 27 LGAs chairmen inaugurated on Monday.

