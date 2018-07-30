Buhari is the chief promoter of undemocratic illegalities that have undermined our democracy – R-APC

The Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has accused president Mohammadu Buhari of feigning ignorance over the attempt by eight members of the Benue state house of assembly to impeach governor Samuel Ortom just days after leaving the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Earlier on Monday, eight members of the Benue State house of assembly had reportedly convened in the house to commence impeachment proceeding against governor Ortom while 22 members of the house who are pro-Ortom were locked out by the police.

But in a statement signed by the signed by its spokesman, Kazeem Afegbua, R-APC described the silence of president Buhari on the issue as a confirmation that he is the “chief promoter of undemocratic illegalities that have consistently undermined our democratic engagements in the last three years.”

The statement reads in part:

“On the one hand, the APC party leadership declared that they aren’t losing sleep over our members activities ostensibly to present a fake personae but it has consistently mounted pressure on our members to capitulate under the influence of mouth-watering promises

“Now that our member Governor Ortom has given the APC red card, and deservedly so, heaven has been let loose and President Buhari has maintained a conspiratorial silence and deliberately feigning ignorance over the democratic gangsterism that has dominated Benue assembly at present.”

The group said the Monday incident and similar ones in Benue show Nigeria’s democracy is “seriously under threat” by those trying to “armtwist the Benue people against their will.”

According to the statement, “this desperation is getting too much and it must be arrested forthwith without equivocation before this democracy is reduced to a mindless rubble.”

“We cannot afford to feign ignorance over this heinous crime against humanity under an atmosphere of threat, tension and harassment that has assumed the second nature of this government,” the group added.

“It is becoming petty that this government has descended to a level of irredeemable dictatorship and outright desperation in the name of forcing the bitter pills of second term down the throat of Nigerians.

“We cannot continue to pretend that all is well when our country is gradually descending to the abyss of maximum rulership orchestrated by the president’s foot soldiers.

“We are therefore raising alarm that this democracy must be saved from the indecent grip of APC agents of suppression and oppression under the clear supervision of the president.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook