Crisis erupts in Osun APC as officials announce suspension of chairman, secretary

Agency Reports

The Osun State Working Committee (OSWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday announced the suspension of the party’s Chairman, Gboyega Famodun and the Secretary, Alhaji Rasak Salinsile.

Goke Ogunsola, the APC Legal Adviser in the state, flanked by 11 other members of the OSWC, announced the suspension of Messrs Famodun and Salinsile at a news conference in Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr Ogunsola said members of the OSWC had lost confidence in the party’s chairman and secretary.

“We, therefore, want to state loud and clear that we do not have confidence in the party’s chairman and secretary.

“We hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Prince Gboyega Famodun, and Alhaji Abdul Rasak Salinsile, the Chairman and Secretary of the APC in Osun.

“Finally, we want to inform the head of various security agencies in the state that the lives of members of Integrity Group within APC are being threatened from certain quarters because of their stand against direct primary.

“We appeal to the heads of security agencies in the state to ensure the protection of our lives and property where ever we reside,’’ he said.

But reacting to the suspension, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the party’s Director of Publicity and Strategy in the state, urged members to disregard the alleged suspension of both the chairman and the secretary.

Mr Oyatomi said those who announced the suspension lacked the constitutional power to suspend any party member.

“The APC is calling on all loyal and faithful members of the party to discountenance the frivolous statements made by a few disgruntled members of the executive.

“That statement is absolute nonsense. They have no such right constitutionally to say what they have said and their purpose is purely anti-party.

“Obviously, these members have other interests to protect than what the party stands for.

“The public as well as our members should be informed that the APC is solidly behind our leadership and nothing of the sort is happening inside our ranks.

“Our members are therefore urged to stay calm and resolute and they should not allow themselves to be deceived by people who have the least interest of Osun and APC at heart.

“APC is solid, united and unshakeable,” Mr Oyatomi said.

The APC primary to elect a candidate for the September 22 governorship election is slated for July 19.

(NAN)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook