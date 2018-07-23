Duke joins race for Cross River state Governor

The battle for the number one seat in Cross River state seems to be heating up, as a former minister of Culture Tourism and National Orientation Chief Edem Duke has declared his intention to join the governorship race.

Duke who served as minister from 2011 to 2015 under the People’s Democratic Party PDP administration of Goodluck Jonathan had long before now decamped to the All Progressives Congress APC.

Duke, while making the declaration on Monday at his Ikot Edem Odo Ward in Akpabuyo Local Government Area called on the people of the state to join him in restoring the state to its glorious past.

“I have pledged myself to be a steward for the people of Cross River State. And I want to assure Cross Riverians that this is a major assignment that we must achieve. If the state progresses, that progress trickles down to everyone.”

“The most important thing is to restore the love, the bonding, and the unity and harmony that used to be the hallmark of Cross River State. The agenda for me as an aspirant is the restoration of what the world used to know as the paradise of Nigeria. It is the restoration of what used to be the jewel in the crown of Nigeria. It is to restore what God has endowed us with, our tourism sites and natural endowments.”

“When you talk of Cross River State, the first thing that resonates in your mind is the beauty and blessing of God that nature has endowed us with. It is our hills, it is our riverside, it is our vegetation, it is our people, it is our history, it is our culture, it is our heritage, it is the love that binds us together, it is the critical dynamism of our youths who commit themselves in the search for livelihood, it is for our elders who often times are never given attention in political calculations,” he said.

