The People Democratic Party (PDP) is currently leading the All Progressive Congress (APC) in a Twitter poll organize by the controversial APC Twitter account managed by Philip Obin.

The poll which is still running with two days left and over 15,000 votes casted so far see the PDP leading with 58% of the vote closely followed by APC with 42%.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook