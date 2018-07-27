El Rufai describes Senate under Saraki as ‘worst ever’

Kaduna state Governor Nair El’Rufai has described the senate leadership under Dr. Bukola Saraki as the worst ever in the history of Nigeria.

The governor while speaking to nesmen on a radio station today in Kaduna said it was unfortunate that many of the lawmakers in the 8th assembly found themselves in the national assembly by riding on the back of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have never had a bad senate leadership like this one by Bukola Saraki. Some people whose names were mentioned among those who decamped said they never authorised it.

“We know those who cannot win elections in their homes. Many of them found themselves in the national assembly by riding on the back of Buhari. Some of them won the election because presidential and parliamentary elections held on the same day,” he said.

On the rift between him and lawmakers from the state, El’Rufai said the betrayal of Kaduna people by Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi and Danjuma Laah was the reason why many projects stopped.

“We initiated many projects this year because the World Bank approved a loan of $350 million to us and we were sure that we will get some part of the money this year.

“We included it in our budget to be able to execute our projects – schools, hospitals and the roads that we are constructing in the town. Well, you know what happened. The house of representatives approved the loan but the senate rejected it. When it was presented to the senate, our senators from Kaduna kicked against it.

“They said the loan should not be granted. I was told that they ( the three senators) held a meeting and they said if Kaduna state government is given the loan, one of them will not realise the ambition of becoming governor,” he said.

