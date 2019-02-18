Elections Shift: No Political Party Is Responsible – Gov. Okorocha Reacts

Share this post:









The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has stated that no political party should be blamed for the postponement of the February 16, 2019 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement made available to reporters by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo on Sunday, in Owerri, Okorocha attributed the postponement to challenges faced by INEC, recalling that this was not the first postponement of elections in the nation’s history.

He further said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was ready for the elections, describing the postponement as regrettable.

The Governor urged INEC to ensure that all issues were ironed out within the week to ensure seamless elections in the country.

“The postponement of the election by INEC is an unfortunate development and also regrettable, but it is important to note that no political party should be blamed for the postponement, but rather on the challenges facing INEC.

“This is also not the first time the nation will witness such development during elections, it happened in 2011 and in 2015 respectively.

” I only want to urge INEC to use the week of postponement to resolve all the challenges it has and ensure that Nigerians have a smooth, free and fair elections.

“APC as the ruling Party is ready for the elections and it will be absurd to accuse the ruling party of being responsible for the postponement,” he said.

Okorocha also urged Nigerians to show patriotism by maintaining peace and understanding.

