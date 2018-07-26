Expel Saraki now, Party chieftain urged APC

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain and the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Yekini Nabena has asked the National leadership of the APC to expel the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the party.

In a statement titled “Time to expel Saraki from APC,” Nabena noted that Saraki has lost all moral justification to remain in the APC.

He alleges that instead of Saraki to listen to the Senate Majority leader, Ahmed Lawan submission to allow more time for the party to talk to defecting Senator, he simply gave in to his own consuming interest in the whole affair and enthusiastically shut down the valid intervention by Lawan.

Nabena advised the party leadership to expel him immediately for coordinating anti-party activities.

“Clearly, Saraki had a big hand in organising the events that transpired in the National Assembly. He has, therefore, lost the moral justification to remain in APC. The time to expel him from the party is now.” the statement reads.

“The public outing by the deserters at the National Assembly was the culmination of months of anti-party activities organised and directed by Saraki. And every scene in that dramatic work of shame revealed his hand.

“When the senators submitted the letter declaring their intention to leave APC, which was excitedly read by Saraki, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, attempted to point out what should have been the right procedure if APC had a true party man at the helm.

“Lawan tried to emphasise the need to allow some time for dialogue, knowing that politics is always a game of negotiation, dialogue and agreement. Rather than listen to the senate leader and stand down the defections, at least, temporarily, to see how the situation could be salvaged, Saraki simply gave in to his own consuming interest in the whole affair and enthusiastically shut down the valid intervention by Lawan.”

