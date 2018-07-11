Fayose thanked Chris Ngige for campaigning for PDP in APC mega rally

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has thanked the Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige for defying the odds at the All Progressive Congress (APC) mega rally in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital to campaign for the People Democratic Party(PDP).

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose called Chris Ngige a very good friend and commended him for being a man who was not always afraid to say the truth.

“I thank my good friend, Dr Chris Ngige for campaigning for me at the APC rally in Ado Ekiti yesterday. Dr. Ngige is a man who is not always afraid to say the truth and that’s what he demonstrated yesterday even in the presence of the President and other APC leaders.” he tweeted

