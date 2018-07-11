Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> Fayose thanked Chris Ngige for campaigning for PDP in APC mega rally

Fayose thanked Chris Ngige for campaigning for PDP in APC mega rally

2 hours ago
Those waiting for me, will wait in vain, Fayose reacts to rumours of plans to arrest him after leaving office

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has thanked the Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige for defying the odds at the All Progressive Congress (APC) mega rally in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital to campaign for the People Democratic Party(PDP).

In a statement on Twitter, Fayose called Chris Ngige a very good friend and commended him for being a man who was not always afraid to say the truth.

“I thank my good friend, Dr Chris Ngige for campaigning for me at the APC rally in Ado Ekiti yesterday. Dr. Ngige is a man who is not always afraid to say the truth and that’s what he demonstrated yesterday even in the presence of the President and other APC leaders.” he tweeted

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
0 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
trackback
Fayose thanked Chris Ngige for campaigning for PDP in APC mega rally – Nigeria News Today 2017

[…] Go to Source Author: Abel Udoekene […]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
trackback
Fayose thanked Chris Ngige for the campaign for PDP in the APC Mega Rally | Latest Current news in nigeria newspapers - AmazingReveal

[…] Source link SOURCE: TORI.NG TMZ.COM BELLANAIJA.COM POLITICSNGR.COM STELLADIMOKOKORKUS.COM LINDAIKEJISBLOG.COM WITHINNIGERIA.COM NAIJABLITZ.COM STARGIST.COM JOELSBLOG.COM.NG YABALEFTONLINE.NG CELEBNEWS.COM AMONPOINTTV.COM NIGERIANFINDER.COM SAHARAREPORTERS.COM CORRECTBAE.NG LIFEHACKER.COM PEREZHILTON.COM NIGERIATODAY.NG BAYDORZBLOGNG.COM SPYNIGERIA.NG AUTOJOSH.COM […]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.