Forget impeachment, Saraki not eligible for the seat he occupies – Gbajabiamila

The chairman of the APC Caucus and leader of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila says nowhere in the world where constitutional democracy is practiced does the minority party occupy headship of the legislature as such Senate President Bukola Saraki was not eligible to occupy the leadership role in the National Assembly.

Hon. Gbajabiamila while speaking during an interview with journalists said the Senate President is a family friend he grew up with and did not know or meet in politics. He said that’s why it has been particularly difficult for him to speak on the matter and wish the situation was not what it is now.

I believe beyond the 2/3rds debate, a constitution or law is interpreted based on the letter of the law and the spirit of the law. If a provision is ambiguous as it apparently is now you look at the intention of the drafters and framers if the constitution.

“So question is – could it have been the intention of the framers that a minority or opposition member would be a senate president? The answer is clearly no. Any other interpretation will lead to absurdity. If we say yes the law did not mind a situation where such would happen then it means an opposition senate president can use his position to make sure the ruling party/government fails. It would be in his interest to do so, so as to give his opposition party the opportunity to take over government. This could never have been the intention.

“If I were the senate president and I belonged to the opposition I would make sure the House did not reconvene so the money needed to finance the budget would not be approved by the National Assembly. Or what stops an opposition senate president from appointing all opposition members as committee chairmen including committees needed to make the government function?

“So it really isn’t about impeachment or 2/3rds. It’s about office eligibility. This is my take. Like I said I have a relationship with the senate president that goes beyond politics and wish it hadn’t come to this but it is what it is,” he said.

