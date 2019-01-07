Good Governance And Delivery Of Critical Infrastructure Are The Best Reward System For The Citizenry — Akpabio

Share this post:









Godswill Akpabio, a former Minority Leader of the Senate, has advised Nigerians to stop celebrating anytime the Nigerian troops suffer a setback in the hands of the violent insurgent’s group, Boko Haram.

Akpabio, who is also a former governor of Akwa Ibom, gave the advice in an interview with NAN on Sunday.

“Nigerians should ensure that they elect good and committed leaders at all elections, and stop expecting patronage in terms of appointments or contracts.

“Good governance and delivery of critical infrastructure are the best reward system that any leadership can give the citizenry, and any leader that does these deserves mass support,” he said.

Akpabio urged politicians to run decent campaigns and stop politicizing tragedies as the elections approach.

“They should stop jubilation whenever we experience set back in the war against insurgency, it is a collective responsibility to ensure that Nigeria is safe and we should all show commitment to that cause.

“The reason we are contesting for political leadership in the first place is because there is a country called Nigeria; if Nigeria stops to exist today, our politics will become useless.”

Akpabio advised politicians to see the advantage in the size and diversity of the country.

“The reason why we are respected across the world is because of our population and our diverse ethnic configuration,” he said.

“Politicians are supposed to use these factors to further engender peace and unity in the country, instead of creating hatred and enmity amongst their followers.”

