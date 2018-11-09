Gov. Amosun dismisses rumours of conniving with Gov. Okorocha to have Adams Oshiomhole detained and Interrogated

The Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has dismissed rumours that he and Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state worked together for the alleged detention and questioning of APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to reports, Oshiomhole was detained and questioned on November 4th by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the controversies surrounding the APC primaries.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari last night at the Presidential Villa, Amosun said he did not have such capacity.

“I think you are giving me an oversight role. I am not a security person; so, clearly, that question will probably not be for me. I don’t hide under a finger and fight; if there is need for me to put my views across, you know by now, I will do it.”

Amosun also said that all that is needed to be said about the APC crisis had been said already; hence no need to sound like `a broken gammaphone’ saying that the allegation that he is having issues with the leadership of APC is untrue.

