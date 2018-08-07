Governor Udom Emmanuel sacks commissioner loyal to Akpabio

The Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel has sacked the state’s commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Rt. Hon. Victor Antai who is regarded as a core loyalist of former governor of the state Godswill Akpabio.

This was contained in a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and made available to the media in Uyo.

According to the release Rt. Hon Antai had to be removed from the State Executive Council following his reluctance to comply with good governance processes of government. However, a release from the Antai seems to indicate that he resigned and was not fired. A resignation letter from the governor has been circulated. See below:

The former commissioner is expected to join Godswill Akpabio in crossing to the All Progressive Congress. He was pictured with Akpabio today in preparation for the defection and there have been sources who insist the action from the governor is due to his allegiance to Senator Akpabio.

