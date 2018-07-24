I am still in APC, disregard what happen today at the Senate – Oyo Senator

The senator representing Oyo South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Soji Akanbi, says he is still a bona fide member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Akanbi disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after plenary on Tuesday.

According to him, his name was wrongly included in the list due to the crisis in Oyo State. He debunked rumours that he was having issues with Governor Ajimobi.

Akanbi noted that he had clearly raised a point of order during plenary and his name was duly removed from the list of defectors.

“Initially today, my name was wrongly mentioned in the list of the people that defected to PDP. A point of order was raised. I was able to clear my name that I’ve never been part of defection from APC to PDP. I remain bona fide member of APC.” Akanbi noted

“There is this rumour or speculation when you have ambition, declared or undeclared ambition that you are having crisis in your state with your governor. So, they assumed that having crisis with your governor, automatically (means) you’ll leave the party.

“I am using this medium to say once again that in Oyo State, I don’t have crisis with my governor,” he added.

