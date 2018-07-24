Just In: 15 APC Senators crossover to PDP
Fourteen Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has dumped the Party and crossover to the People Democratic Party (PDP).
In a joint letter that was read on plenary today by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Senators said they took the decision after due consultations with their constituencies.
The letter reads:
Dear Senate President,
After due consultation, with our constituents and stakeholders in our constituency, in proper recognition of section 16 (1G) of the 1999 constitution, and for the fact of our party, The All Progressives Congress, we hereby inform the Senate that we the undersigned;
Senators:
Barnabas Gemade
Ibrahim Danbaba
Shaaba Lafiaji
Mohammed Shitu
Rafiu Ibrahim
Suleiman Hunkuyi
Isa Misau
Monsurat Sunmonu
Soji Akanbi
Usman Nafada
Musa Kwankwaso
Suleiman Nazif
Lanre Tejuosho
We hereby inform that we are changing our political affiliation from APC TO PDP. We thank you for your exemplary leadership.
In a follow up announcement, Mr Saraki said, Senator Abdulazaz Nyako, has also announced his defection.
