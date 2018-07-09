Keyamo dismisses MoU by PDP, rAPC, others; describes merger as ‘pure deceit’

The Director of Strategic Communications for the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the recent memorandum of understanding signed by the People’s Democratic Party PDP, the reformed All Progressives Congress rAPC with more than 30 other political parties to oust incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is not a grand coalition but simply a membership drive.

Festus Keyamo, while speaking on the recent MoU signing in Abuja said the PDP have sucked in those ‘briefcase’ parties who are going to drop their identities to support a PDP candidate.

Speaking further through his twitter handle, Keyamo said; “This is pure deceit.

“PDP has only succeeded in registering a few more members into its fold. It’s not a ‘grand coalition’. It’s just membership drive.

“Nobody is deceived: In 2013 four MAJOR parties with ELECTED govs & parliamentarians fused into ONE whole.”

