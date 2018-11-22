NextLevel: Rex Institute threaten to sue Buhari, APC over stolen logo

Share this post:









Rex Institute has threatened to sue President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) for stealing their intellectual property “Next Level”

In a letter addressed to the National legal adviser of the APC and obtained by Nigeria Today, the institute noted that the action of Buhari and the APC was a blatant piece of plagiarism

They advise Buhari and the APC to immediately cease and desist from using the Logo and make every effort to recall and destroy all materials which have already been disseminated or face legal action.

The Letter reads in Part:

“Dear Sir Without prejudice, it has come to our attention that the All Progressives Congress Party of Nigeria has stolen the intellectual property right of our client, The Rex Institute.

“As you can see from the attached visuals, the logo your Party has just unveiled and which is being promoted by the Leader of the Party and the President of Nigeria on his Twitter feed is a direct copy of that of our client, with just a small colour change in the arrow

“However, every other element from the name, font and design is identical. In fact, in my entire legal career, I have never seen such a blatant piece of plagiarism.

“We, therefore, demand that you immediately cease and desist in any use of the logo and make every effort to recall and destroy all materials which have already been disseminated.

“Failure to do so within 7 days will leave our client with no other option but to seek full legal redress via the Nigerian Courts. I look forward to your immediate reply. Yours faithfully Sue Lavache Attorney at Law.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)