Nigerians will not accept prison-yard democracy – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says Nigeria will not accept prison yard democracy.

Tambuwal stated this at the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to the news that some APC Senators were trying to force their way into the National Assembly to Impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

According to him, any attempts to do that will harm Nigeria’s democracy.

“When I hear that some people are trying to break into the chambers of the Senate to steal the mace and install a pseudo-president of the senate, I wonder whether they actually know the rules of our democratic engagement. It’s not a Gestapo, we are in democracy.” Tambuwal noted

“If the senators have confidence in Bukola Saraki, they should continue to sustain him as president ofSenateenate, and so be it with Mr. Speaker, Dogara

“So, nobody should be afraid. There is a process. And we must respect due process and rule of law. And Nigeria is not a banana republic. We will not take it from anybody. Let them hear it very clear. If you try it, we will match out our forces in this country and jam you.

“Because we are talking about democracy. We cannot afford to allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to toy with the future of about 200 million people in this country.

“If Saraki decided change his political party, there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“The constitution of this country is very clear that members of the Senate and the house of representatives can choose from among themselves their own president of the Senate or speaker without leaning to any political party.

“Only about three days ago, I did say that Nigerians will not accept prison-yard democracy. And we cannot afford to allow our country to drift further. It is not about any interest, it is about this country. This country is on a cliff. We must retrieve it.”

