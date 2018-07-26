Oshiomhole: Defecting NASS members were misinformed; will retrace their steps

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says the recent defection by some members of the National Assembly from the party to the People’s Democratic Party was as a result of misinformation on their part.

Oshiomhole made the disclosure on Wednesday night while speaking to state house correspondents shortly after the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and APC senators.

According to Oshiomhole, there was a clear attempt by a few who had the agenda to try and play up fears and then seek to profit from those fears by spreading disinformation in the manner that they did.

“The Senators have come in huge numbers as the Senate leader had earlier said, namely that APC remains the party with the highest number of senators in the senate and in the House of Representatives. So, that fact has been reaffirmed.

“Number two, we still have what it takes to continue to provide good governance for Nigerians.

“Number three, those people who had left, many of them were victims of disinformation.

“I think there was a clear attempt by a few who have the agenda to try and play up fears and then seek to profit from those fears by spreading disinformation in the manner that they did,” he said.

He said going forward the party would not be intimidated and the government will not be distracted in addressing the critical challenges that confront the country.

While assuring the party that the defecting lawmakers would return, Oshiomhole said; “like everything that is not based on truth, overtime truth emerges and people who were victims of disinformation retrieve their steps which is why a senator from Ogun has already returned to the fold.

“I’m sure more and more who left out of confusion and who were misled I believe they will come back.”

