Oshiomhole hails Akpabio for resigning as minority leader

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has hailed the decision of Senator Godswill Akpabio for resigning his position as minority leader of the senate following his defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP to the ruling All Progressives congress APC.

According to Oshiomhole, “Godswill Akpabio resigned his position as Minority Leader to join APC, something that Bukola Saraki cannot do,”

There has been calls from various quarters of the country for the senate President to resign his position, following his defection from the APC to the PDP.

