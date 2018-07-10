Oshiomhole to Ekiti People: Remember you are more educated than Fayose

Agency Reports

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has urged Ekiti people to remember that they were more educated and wiser than Governor Ayodele Fayose.

News agency of Nigeria reports that Oshiomhole also noted that Fayose was a poor student of the struggle.

“Fayose abuses everybody. He is a typical armed robber who diverts attention of the police in order to escape,’’ Oshiomhole said on Tuesday at the grand rally for Mr Kayode Feyemi, the APC governorship candidate of APC.

He said Fayose ‘s payment of road transport workers to park their vehicles to make it difficult for people to attend APC’s rally, is an indication that he has resorted to primitive tactics.

“Fayose also gave an unlawful order asking all shops and markets to close today.

Has also called workers to monitor workers’ vote to know who is voting for APC.

“The fighting spirit of Ekiti people overcame all the obstacles created by a man.’’

He assured the people not to be intimidated and “no one can intimidate you. Remember you are educated more than the man who is trying to manipulate you,’’ he said.

He also described the alliance of opposition on the platform of CUPP as “an alliance of lies’’.

Oshiomhole assured the people that Fayemi would clear all salary arrears and pay pensioners who have not been paid for more than one year.

This is how the Asiwaju of the Universe and National Leader of our Great Party arrived the venue of the APC Mega rally in ekiti #ReclaimEkiti pic.twitter.com/ZhHsexxm4q — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) July 10, 2018

He explained that President Muhammadu Buhari was a democrat and a progressive who would not intimidate anyone irrespective of the divide unlike Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which prevented the opposition APC memebers from joining the campaign of Fayemi in 2014.

“Around this time four years ago, PDP was going to make sure I did not come to Ekiti to campaign. I was denied movement.

“Buhari, I praise you for not doing what they did. You are not for vengeance but for correction.’’

He said Fayose brought poverty to the people of Ekiti, He has pauperised the people. The workers are not paid and so cannot pay their rents nor go to the market.

“Fayose has brought poverty because he belongs to a deceiving party.’’

Ogun governor, Mr. Amosu also narrated how he was also prevented from entering Ado Ekiti to attend APC’s rally in 2014.

He said that Buhari has not and would not stop anyone from attending rallies because he is a democrat and noble.

(NAN)

