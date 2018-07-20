Osun APC Primary, the intrigues that leads to Adeoti’s Withdrawal

Two leading aspirants for the Osun State governorship race on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) withdrew earlier today during the primary of the party in the State.

While one said his withdrawal was with the ultimate view of ensuring party cohesion and for All Progressives Congress to secure victory at the September 22nd governorship election in the state. The other hinted that he was still very much in the race, raising questions and doubt whether he was dumping the APC to actualize his ambition on another platform.

“In view of obvious political realities which are beyond our control, Senator Babajide Omoworare will not present his Ward Agents, mobilise his supporters or deploy resources for the APC Governorship Primary election of July 20th, 2018.

This development is with the ultimate view of ensuring party cohesion and for All Progressives Congress to secure victory at the September 22nd governorship election in the state.” This statement was released on behalf of Senator Babajide Omoworare The Senator representing Osun East, in the National Assembly.

But the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti who also announced his withdrawal from the race, drop a hint that raises some doubts and question on the credibility of the primary and his decision to actualize his political ambition of becoming the governor of the state.

According to a statement by his media aides:

“Alhaji Adeoti’s decision to withdraw from the race is hinged on his resolve to abide by a resolution of the Osun West Senatorial District wing of the party dissociating itself from the exercise.

“His withdrawal is based on not adding credibility to a skewed and jaundiced process already designed to favour an anointed aspirant.

“Alhaji Adeoti however informed his teeming supporters that he is still very much in the race to contest and win the governorship election come September 22, 2018.”

According to our sources, the decision of a National leader of the party to impose his candidates on the APC in Osun State informed the decision of some top APC stalwart and key supporters of Adeoti in Osun West to ask him to withdraw from the race.

“This election is a charade, this is not what we ask for” An APC Statesman from Osun East and a key supporter of Senator Omowarare informed our reporter.

“While it is not clear which steps, Adeoti would take after now, but we will do everything to liberate our people from this form of slavery, one man cannot keep controlling the resources of our State” – Tunde Adegoke, APC Elder statesman

A party chieftain who spoke with us maintained that the process has been fair and disclosed that the party would do everything ‘democratically possible’ to ensure that they settle all grievances.

“This is what makes it interesting, not everyone will be satisfied, but you have seen everything, it is out here in the open, whoever wins, we will back him up, whoever loses and try to cause chaos we will do our best to settle it after now” APC party chieftain.

