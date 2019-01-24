PDP Berates Buhari, APC Of Hiring People At Rally, Blasts Oshiomhole

Share this post:









The PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) berates the factional National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for making derogatory comments against PDP’s successful zonal Presidential rally held in Owerri, Imo state, on Tuesday.

Oshiomhole is discomfited that the PDP is taking back its traditional states, including Imo, ahead of the general elections and that Nigerians and Imolites are genuinely rallying behind our candidate, Atiku, as well as our gubernatorial candidate, Emeka Ihedioha.

We know how the Buhari Presidency has sunk low to be paying money to people to attend his rallies; how the Presidency and the APC are recruiting agents in various parts of the country, through whom they conduit renting fees ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 per head.

These agents transport the rented crowd, in buses and trailers from neighboring states, to venues of President Buhari’s rallies to give the impression of massive support from the host state. Usually, the same individuals are recycled in rallies across the country.

The agents also orchestrate stunts, including getting people to climb on vehicles, rooftops, electric poles, towers and masts, as well as blocking roads around the venue and surging towards the podium, all to create an impression of crowd overflow and a fake craving for Buhari.

It has been established that over 50 % of people at any President Buhari’s state rallies are made up of apolitical persons rented from contiguous states. This explains why the crowd at President Buhari’s rallies, which having no affinity with his ambition, is always unruly.

Already, ahead of President Buhari’s forthcoming rally in Anambra, agents have been fully mobilized to rent and transport crowd from Kogi, Edo and Delta to create an impression that he enjoys massive support in the state.

We ask; who is fooling who? President Buhari should stop deceiving himself and know that the masses, which he impoverished, will collect his money, which is part of our common patrimony, and still vote their candidate, Atiku, and defend their votes to the very end.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)