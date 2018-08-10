PDP chieftain reveals what Akpabio has been doing to PDP since 2016

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one time governorship aspirant in Delta state, Chief Sunny Onuesoke says former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Obot Akpabio has been a mole in the party since 2016.

Akpabio had on Wednesday dumped the PDP for the ruling All progressive Congress (APC).

But speaking to newsmen at the Abuja International, Onuesoke said Akpabio was afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Senator Godswill Akpabio’s defection to the APC is a manifestation of his role as a mole in the PDP for the past 18 months is borne out of the fear of being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as he remains one of the most corrupt ex-governor of the south-south since the return of democracy in Nigeria.

“Akpabio’s defection is of no consequence to the fortunes of PDP in the South-South owing to the fact that South-South is PDP and PDP is South-South. An ex-governor and a current senator decamping with just two House of Assembly members and one commissioner only goes to show his almost zero level of political influence in Akwa Ibom State.”

On Akpabio’s claim that PDP is dead in the South-South, Onuesoke said “the Niger-Delta remains the stronghold of the PDP in Nigeria and his defection will not only strengthen the resolved of party members but will also act as a catalyst for more growth of our great party.

“Senator Akpabio by his defection has shown to the world that he is man of no morals, no principle and a man lacking of guts, philosophy and ideology tossed to and fro with no direction”.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)