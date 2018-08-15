PDP to APC: We are open to probe

The opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP said it would welcome any probe by the ruling All Progressives Congress APC over any perceived electoral irregularities levelled against it.

The party which was reacting to accusations of cloning the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by the APC through its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja said it welcomed the demand for probe and further requested that the probe should be done in the open, so that such can expose the APC’s rigging machine for the world to see.

“The APC in its own words alluded to ‘crude election rigging methods such as ballot snatching and announcement of concocted election results’ which it confirmed as “recently displayed during last weekend bye-election in Kogi state”, where it was illegally declared winner.

“We are happy that having called them out, the APC leaders, apart from admitting their guilt of electoral malfeasance, have demanded for a probe into our move to dismantle their rigging machine. We welcome this demand and further request that the probe should be done in the open, so that we can expose APC’s rigging machine for the world to see,” he said.

It said such a probe will also provide the PDP its long awaited opportunity to expose the compromised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, security agents and agencies as well as fake observers used by the APC to rig elections.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)