President Buhari is willing to fight corruption — Rochas Okorocha

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha says President Muhammadu Buhari is willing to fight corruption but corruption is fighting back.

“President Buhari means well and he is willing to fight corruption and you all know if you are fighting corruption, it will fight back.

“This is what’s happening.”

The Governor who was speaking to Newsmen after a closed-door meeting between President Buhari and governors of the All Progressive Congress on Wednesday also insisted that no governor is defecting from the party again.

This is coming after the Governor of sokoto state Aminu Waziri Tambuwal dumped the APC for the PDP, just as the Governor of Kwara state did same.

The Imo state governor however says that their defection was already known long time ago.

“Two of our colleagues left our party. This is politics, it is unfortunate that they have to go.

“We have 22 states, 53 senators now. Nobody is leaving the party anymore. Those who have left, we are aware that they will leave long ago.

