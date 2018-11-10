Nigeria Today

"Sai Baba Buhari" hits streets of UK

“Sai Baba Buhari” hits streets of UK

3 hours ago

Agency Report

The United Kingdom branch of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) has hit the country with “Sai Baba Buhari’’ slogan.

The UK APC in a tweet poured encomium on President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The party described Buhari and Osinbajo as “hardworking; dedicated; resolute; loyal to 🇳🇬; and courageous.

They said the duo are “ Intelligent; Dutiful; Incorruptible; indefatigable; Passionate; Determined; Unwavering; Purposeful; Caring; Responsible; Kindhearted; Understanding; Attentive; Competent & Public-Spirited. 🙏

They also released a video on “Sai Baba Buhari’’’

Back home in Nigeria, APC UK volunteers visited Kubuwa market on Thursday.

“APC UK Sai Baba volunteers visited KUBWA market 🇳🇬 earlier today to engage with Nigerians. Feedback was GREAT! Nigerians want @MBuhari & @ProfOsinbajo to continue beyond 2019 due to progress achieved thus far!

(NAN)



