“Sai Baba Buhari” hits streets of UK
The United Kingdom branch of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) has hit the country with “Sai Baba Buhari’’ slogan.
The UK APC in a tweet poured encomium on President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
The party described Buhari and Osinbajo as “hardworking; dedicated; resolute; loyal to 🇳🇬; and courageous.
They said the duo are “ Intelligent; Dutiful; Incorruptible; indefatigable; Passionate; Determined; Unwavering; Purposeful; Caring; Responsible; Kindhearted; Understanding; Attentive; Competent & Public-Spirited. 🙏
They also released a video on “Sai Baba Buhari’’’
Sai Baba Buhari …. pic.twitter.com/LRLAWvCxJ2
— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) November 8, 2018
Back home in Nigeria, APC UK volunteers visited Kubuwa market on Thursday.
“APC UK Sai Baba volunteers visited KUBWA market 🇳🇬 earlier today to engage with Nigerians. Feedback was GREAT! Nigerians want @MBuhari & @ProfOsinbajo to continue beyond 2019 due to progress achieved thus far!
2/2 [KUBWA MARKET BUHARIFIED]
👉COMING SOON TO A MARKET NEAR YOU! pic.twitter.com/2lA5LuC7OE
— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) November 8, 2018
