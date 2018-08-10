Saraki is a dismal failure, promoter of budget padding – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has described Senate President Bukola Saraki as a dismal failure and a promoter of budget padding.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The APC accused Saraki of legislative rascality, budget padding and a sabotage of matters of national interest, among other criminalities.

The Statement reads:

“In terms of exemplary personage, the reverse is the case in respect of the current Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who has been a dismal failure and has been involved in one controversy or the other: budget padding, filibustering, legislative rascality, sabotage of matters of national interest, among other criminalities too numerous to mention.

“Having suffered under the 16-year misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Saraki will go down in our country’s history as the worst Senate President Nigeria has had the misfortune to have.

“Since his usurpation of the coveted seat, achieved through a wicked conspiracy with members of the opposition PDP, it has been from one controversy to another: the code of conduct trial for false declaration of assets; conspiracy with his deputy to fraudulently alter the rules of the Senate; and links to the deadly armed robbers who wasted many lives in the Offa robbery attack.

“It is alleged that some of the robbery suspects were his political thugs used to rig elections. A common adage says, “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.”

