The auto-correct in APC is currently getting rid of bad eggs within the party – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says the current rate of defection witnessed in the APC within the last few weeks was as a result of ‘APC auto-correct’ which according to him was removing bad eggs from the party.

In a statement by his Senior Special adviser on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, Bello maintained that the defection was making the party stronger and well position for 2019.

He noted that the sieving process by the auto-correct will ensure that president Buhari wins massively in 2019.

”The All Progressives Congress is built on the solid foundation of progressive change and protection of the interests of the poor in the society.

“Our commitment to mass transportation ease and social investment are testimonies of our commitment to deploy the resources of the nation in the service of the masses.

“The 2019 election will be determined by the masses of Nigeria and they are solidly behind Mr. President. Buhari will win again in 2019.

“The masses know that the defections were informed by selfish desires. The leaders defected but the people refused to defect.”

