The constant falsehoods of PDP is a threat to the peace and security of Nigeria – Presidency

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed says the constant spread of falsehoods championed by the People Democratic Party (PDP) was a threat to the peace and security of Nigeria.

Mohammed stated this while reacting to the claim by the PDP that the federal government wanted to use the court to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Mohammed disclosed that the PDP has run out of ideas and were being chased by their own shadow.

“Few days back, the PDP claimed that there were plans to invade the Senate and sack Saraki. Today, they said we are planning to use the court to sack Saraki. Nigerians are tired of all these false allegations,” he noted

“The PDP is reckless and desperate. They are afraid of their own shadows. They are so troubled and have gone out of ideas and make allegations without proofs.

“This is a government that believes in the rule of law. These constant falsehoods are a threat to the peace and security of this country.” he added.

