Tsunami Hits APC in Akwa Ibom as Chapter excos, And close to 25,000 Members defect To PDP

Share this post:









– Endorse Gov. Udom Emmanuel For Second Term

By Ndikpongke Thomas – Uyo.

About 25,000 persons have dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, describing APC as a party that has taken Nigerians to the wilderness.

Leading other decampees, the APC Chairman of Chairmen in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Emma Joseph Emma said they’ve seen the capacity of both parties. The APC is a den of deceits, backwardness and an harbor for criminals , hence resorted into attesting that PDP is the only party that has what it takes to change the present status quo of the present President Mohammadu Buhari’s led administration which is embodied in lies and deceits.

He added, “we are talking about impunity, and nepotism, today someone just came from nowhere to hijack the whole structure of APC. So we are here to tell the world that we are endorsing Udom Emmanuel for a second term.

“I’m here to tell the Governor that there was a time in this state where no one could sleep comfortably at home, but today, the story has changed. Governor please we want you to continue for the sake of the existing peace”.

“Now let me tell the world that Akpabio is only jealous of Gov. Udom Emmanuel because he was unable to keep to his campaign promise of providing 31 industries after 2011 elections but failed, and Gov. Udom Emmanuel has built 12 industries within 3 years”.

Earlier, the Youth Leader of APC, Mr Innocent, called on all eligible voters in Akwa Ibom state to ensure they come out to vote for PDP to set the citizens free from the present challenges they have found themselves in the last eight years, stating that Akpabio promised the state 31 industries but he couldn’t even give a single one, even for production of tge brooms they are dumping today.

He enjoined Akwa Ibomite to ensure they PDP government to maintain the State in all spheres of life for its peace, unity and development.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obong Paul Ekpo , noted while receiving the decampees at Ibom Hall Grounds that “it has never happened in the history politics that thousands of people will mobilize themselves on their own to be received by another party.

We did not send for them but the sent for us”.

In his speech the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel who expressed confidence that the PDP will win with large margin in the 2019 general elections, said the doors of the PDP was open to the few remaining members of the opposition political parties.

He further stated that the PDP is now positioned to win in the general elections not regarding“what the hear from the opposition that they have the security apparatus, but, in democracy, it is the people who have their voters cards that determine the winners in elections, and the PDP will win with great margin in the elections.

“Protect your voters card, don’t be intimidated, with your voters cards, we will get victory, keep working in unity, let us do everything together as members of the PDP family, we don’t discriminate and I welcome all of you who have returned to your home, the PDP,” He added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 209 times, 52 visits today)