Why Akpabio may dump PDP on Wednesday

Barring any last minute change, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio is set to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

The defection according to our findings is due in part to the fall-out between the Senate minority leader and Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Udom who was brought in by Akpabio to become Akwa Ibom State governor has suddenly grown wings according to our source.

The Source hinted that Udom has refused to listen to Akpabio’s advice on so many issues.

“Udom is adamant, those surrounding him are not helping matters at all.” The source noted

“Before next week Friday, Udom will feel the strength of Akpabio, his defection will kill PDP finally in Akwa Ibom.

“I can tell you authoritatively, all the Senators from Akwa Ibom will be in APC, some house of representative members are equally moving” the source added.

Meanwhile, the APC leadership according to our findings has promised to handover the state party structure to Akpabio if he joins them.

