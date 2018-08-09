IPOB to FG : De-proscribe us for peace to reign

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, de-proscribe the group and produce its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in order to achieve lasting peace in the country.

The group on Wednesday also berated leaders of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, a cultural group of the South East as well as state governors from the region for first to ban IPOB before the Federal Government stepped in to tag the group as a terrorists organization.

IPOB in a statement on Wednesday signed by its Deputy leader, Mr. Uche Mefor and head of directorate of state, Mr. Chika Edoziem also wants the Federal Government to set up a high powered delegation to meet with IPOB High Command in Europe to negotiate terms for final status settlement.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo should lead Igbo governors in the public de-proscription of IPOB in the South East. This is because we are mindful of the fact that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and lgbo governors were the first to ban IPOB before the Federal Government stepped in to tag all of us terrorists.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo must prevail on the Federal Government to de-proscribe IPOB. This is an absolute prerequisite. Also, an unreserved apology must be tendered to IPOB over the complicity of lgbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in instigating ‘Operation Python Dance’ that resulted in the death of hundreds of IPOB activists.

“Again, the Federal Government should set up a high powered delegation to meet with IPOB High Command in Europe to negotiate terms for final status settlement. When these conditions are met, only then will IPOB be in a position to agree on modalities of how best to work closely with Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership to achieve the ultimate goal of genuine Igbo/Bialra emancipation,” the group’s statement read in part.

