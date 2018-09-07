2019 Election: Saraki, Kwankwaso And Tambuwal Should Ally To Fight Buhari – Femi Fani-Kayode Says

A former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday, said that the people democratic party needs all those who made their way back to the party to join forces to fight President Muhammadu Buhari.in 2019 elections

Kayode also said that party loyalists, together with the returnees should form a formidable team, ahead of 2019.

He charged the party to learn from the story of King Agamemnon of Greece, who joined forces with the Achilles to defeat the Army of the Greeks.

Kayody tweeted:: “King Agamemnon of Greece was vain, proud and arrogant. He attacked Troy without the great Achilles and predictably he failed to succeed.

“It was only after Achilles rejoined the army and led the assault on Troy that the Greeks took the city and won the war.

“@OfficialPDPNig must learn from this. We need ALL those that have just returned to our ranks to fight the battle that lies ahead.

“We also need ALL those that never left and that have spent the last 3 years gallantly fighting Buhari. Together we shall take back Aso Rock.”

Few weeks ago, prominent personalities like the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso among others including also the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal defected from APC to the PDP.

