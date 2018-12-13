2019 Presidency: I Will Accept My Fate – Buhari Declares

Share this post:









President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday repeatedly said that he will not hold on to power if he is defeated at the 2019 presidential election.

President Buhari made the assertion at the 3rd Coronation Anniversary of the Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM. Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Petroleum Resources (State) Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, said he will ensure that the 2019 general elections is free and fair, adding that “Nigerians will be allowed to vote their consciences.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’Ad Abubakar III, advised politicians not to see the forthcoming elections as a “do or die” affair to serve the people.

The revered monarch said, “Politicians must love themselves, respect themselves and show understanding to one another,” pointing out that the country needed peace and good governance.

“They should respect the people’s wishes and allow them to go and vote who they want to lead them. We don’t want a situation where peanuts are given to the people to go and vote,” just as he enjoined the electorate to use their voter cards wisely.

Abubakar III said the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, should ensure he fulfilled his promises of constructing roads in the land and creeks in the State.

While noting that Nigeria needed peace, Abubakar III said, “There is hunger in the land.”

He attributed the hunger to poverty and bad governance amongst others.

The monarch noted that Warri, Delta State ought to be a replica of Dubai considering the amount of oil revenue that comes out of the place.

According to the monarch, the reverse is the case for Warri as it has been grossly under-developed as a result of bad governance by successive governments.

While calling on the presidency to rise up to the occasion, the Sultan said, “We need to have a very developed area where people of the world live in peace.”

The Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli, in his address read by Chief Brown Mene, urged Itsekiri politicians to play politics in violent-free manner, respect one another and as well put Itsekiri interests first at all times.

“They must see themselves as members of one big family or as Itsekiri (One of our most experienced and old chiefs) succinctly puts it, our politicians must see themselves as automatic members of Itsekiri Party, irrespective of their political affiliations.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)