APC is a party where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) as a party where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level.

Saraki stated this in a statement on Twitter while reacting to his latest invitation by the police force to explain his role on the Offa robbery incident.

Saraki noted that he has been reliably informed that the police invitation was to compel him to halt the alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress.

He maintained that he had nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter, noting that his confidence in God and the judicial system remains intact and unshaken.

Saraki accused Police of corrupting and politicizing their investigations into the Offa robbery incident in order to use it as an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents.

The Statement reads:

“I have been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by the IG as a ploy to stop an alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It was also said that if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that will abort the so-called defection plan.

“While I continue to maintain that the issue of my position on the 2019 elections is not a personal decision for me alone to make, it should be noted that all these concoctions and evil plots cannot deter me.

“Those behind this fresh assault will fail as I have nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter for that matter.

“I am aware that following a request made by the Police on June 13, 2018 to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation had written a legal advice dated June 22, 2018, in which he stated on page 5, paragraph (f) that…

“For the Senate President and the Kwara State Governor, this office is unable to establish from the evidence in the interim report a nexus between the alleged office and the suspects.

“The Police have obviously corrupted and politicized their investigations into the Offa robbery incident. They have turned it into an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents.

“The Police in their haste to embarrass me sent the invitation to me at 8pm and requested that I report to the station by 8am tomorrow morning. This obviously demonstrated their desperation as I do not see why they are now in a hurry.

“They also stated in today’s letter that because in my response of June 7, 2018 to their own letter written on June 4, 2018, I stated that I was responding simply to the contents of the letter and that the full text of the statement made by the arrested suspects…

“Yet, instead of including the suspects’ statements, they only attached two copies of my own letter to the invitation. No suspects statement was made available.

“This plot aimed at compelling me and my associates to stay in a party where members are criminalised without just cause, where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level and where there is no respect for constitutionalism is an exercise in futility and it will fail.

“Once again, my confidence in God and our judicial system remains intact and unshaken. The truth shall also prevail in this case.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook