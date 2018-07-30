Benue Assembly under siege by police, democracy threatened – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has called on Nigerians to rise against perceived ‘unconstitutional acts’ currently being played out at the Benue state House of Assembly in Markurdi.

Reports emanating from the troubled state had revealed that some lawmakers had on Monday morning served an impeachment notice to state Governor Samuel Ortom.

The opposition PDP in its reaction to the news said eight lawmakers loyal to former Governor Akume were escorted into the State House of Assembly Complex, while 17 others believed to be PDP members were barred by the police from entering the Complex. According to the PDP, the intention is to impeach Gov. Ortom.

“This action of the police is completely unacceptable. This shows that the Police is an interested party in the purported impeachment saga. It’s also unlawful and highly unconstitutional for 8 out of 30 Assembly members to propose an impeachment against Governor Ortom.

“We call on all lovers of Democracy to rise against this unconstitutional act. Nigerians will hold Buhari responsible for any breakdown of law and order resulting from this act of brigandage. The Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed and nothing will stop the people from removing him in 2019,” the party said.

