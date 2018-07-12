Breaking: President Buhari commissions West Africa’s first metro line; The Abuja Metro Line

The Abuja Metro Line has today been commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari today commissioned

President Buhari officially commissioned the first phase of Abuja Light Rail mass transit covering 12 stations within the metropolis. The Abuja metro line is the first Light Rail network in West Africa.

The new metro station is located in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

The president is presently taking a guided tour of the facility with dignitaries and journalists.

Among the dignitaries with the President are the Governor of Kaduna state Nasir El Rufai, Secretary to the government of the federation Boss Mustapha as well as Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi.

