Buhari commiserates with victims of Jos Terminus market fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with victims of the recent fire disaster which occurred at the popular terminus market in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

The fire according to local authorities destroyed over 200 shops with properties worth millions of naira destroyed in the process.

President Buhari on Sunday while commiserating with the victims said he was devastated by the scale of economic losses suffered by hard working and ordinary Nigerians who believe in self-reliance to support themselves.

According to a statement made available by his media aide Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, President Buhari said; “With profound sense of empathy, I am touched by the large scale economic losses suffered by the victims of this fire disaster. The role of these enterprising Nigerians in the economy of our country cannot be underestimated.

“As you count your losses, I send you my heartfelt commiserations over this devastating disaster. I am confident that your enterprising spirit would help you rebuild your lives. May God replenish you with more prosperity,’ the President’s statement read.

