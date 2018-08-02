Nigeria Today

Buhari meets Security Chiefs behind closed doors

1 min ago

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The meeting which started before noon was still ongoing at the time of filling in this report.

Sources who spoke with Nigeria Today disclosed that the President is concerned about the security situation in the country, especially in Sokoto, Zamfara and other part of the country.

The source noted that part of the discussion between the president and security chiefs was to review the security challenges in the country and look at workable plan on managing the crisis.

The President will be away from the country for a 10 day vacation in London.

