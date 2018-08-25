Buhari returns to Abuja after Sallah celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his sallah celebrations in his hometown of Daura in Katsina state.

The President who left the nation’s capital on Monday ahead of the Muslim festival hosted some governors and National Assembly members of the All Progressives Congress APC, NYSC members as well as other dignitaries.

Shortly before he left the Katsina Airport, the President had addressed and charged a 1,000 man troop en-route Zamfara to curtail the excesses of bandits terrorizing the area.

