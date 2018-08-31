Buhari to women: Please support me again in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian women to support him again in 2019.

The President made the call yesterday during the Women Political Aspirants Summit organised by Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), and National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), in Collaboration with Office of the Wife of the President.

According to Buhari, Nigeria was blessed with productive and skilled manpower, coupled with resources still being harnessed. He disclosed that with the right leadership at all levels, appropriate mindset, and strong institutions, Nigeria can attain great heights.

“Let me thank Nigerian women who put their confidence in me and voted for me in 2015. It is my hope that the confidence is still there; seeing this gathering. I am confident that it will remain.” he stated.

“A few months ago, I met with female parliamentarians and they raised issues concerning the passage of Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill, now, before the National Assembly, and the implementation of 35 percent affirmative action, among others. I’m fully in support of both positions because these measures will improve the representation of women in our politics.

“Let me add my voice to the call on women to contest for political offices, and effect the changes they want to see. I’m confident that women can make great leaders and move the nation forward.

“Finally, I urge all political parties to create the enabling environment for free and fair playing grounds where women can contest elective positions and participate in our political process.” he added

