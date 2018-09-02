Defecting to PDP? I am in Beijing with Buhari – Ambode

Following unfounded media reports that Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was planning to defect to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP, the governor has debunked the claims and says it is ‘all fake news as usual’.

Ambode who is currently on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to the 7th Africa China summit on trade when asked by curious journalists over his defection rumour simply said; “Defecting to PDP; I am here in Beijing in President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage”

Some media reports had indicated on Friday that the governor was in crucial meetings with aides and associates over plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)