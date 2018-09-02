Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Buhari >> Defecting to PDP? I am in Beijing with Buhari – Ambode

Defecting to PDP? I am in Beijing with Buhari – Ambode

49 mins ago

Following unfounded media reports that Lagos state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was planning to defect to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP, the governor has debunked the claims and says it is ‘all fake news as usual’.

Ambode who is currently on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to the 7th Africa China summit on trade when asked by curious journalists over his defection rumour simply said; “Defecting to PDP; I am here in Beijing in President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage”

Some media reports had indicated on Friday that the governor was in crucial meetings with aides and associates over plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.