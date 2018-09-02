Governor Tambuwal says PDP will defeat Buhari in 2019

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says the People’s Democratic Party PDP has what it takes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential race.

Tambuwal who is himself a presidential hopeful under the party made the disclosure on Saturday at the state’s Government House.

“The PDP will defeat the APC in the 2019 presidential election,” he said, while also expressing confidence that he has what it takes to clinch the PDP presidential ticket in the forthcoming primary election.

“As you are aware, the primary election is about party delegates and I am sure that the delegates would find me worthy to be the PDP candidate, with a view to winning the 2019 presidential election,” he said.

