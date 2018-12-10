House Of Reps Reject Reports On Plans To By-Pass President Buhari On Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Share this post:









The House of Representatives yesterday rejected reports suggesting that it has commenced moves to override President Muhammodu Buhari on the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

Spokesperson of the House, Hon Abdulrasak Namdas, who spoke with LEADERSHIP last night in a telephone conversation, noted that the president acted within his constitutional powers.

He added that the lawmakers would examine the reasons adduced by the president before taking any position.

Namdas explained that the House could not have acted on speculations and media reports when it has a laid down procedure of receiving communications from the president.

He said,

“The House has an established procedure for receiving communication from the president. The Speaker will come before members and read the letter addressed to the House through him by the president. Until that is done, I cannot speak about the position of the House. We will await the president’s letter and listen to his reasons; we cannot act on social media reports.

“So, we are waiting for the Speaker to read the president’s letter on the floor of the House. That is when officially we will deem it that the president has communicated to us”.

Also, a lawmaker from the North East who spoke to our correspondent noted that it would be impossible to override the president’s veto because those who are opposed to his position cannot muster the two-third majority needed.

The lawmaker who did not want his name in print said most of the lawmakers seeking re-election from the zone are banking on the goodwill of President Buhari to win elections, and as such they wouldn’t take decisions contrary to the president’s interest.

“Where will they get the number from? Let us assume that they even attempt to override it, their best will remain an attempt. The reality is that today in the House of Representatives, there is no way those opposed to the president will achieve the two-third majority of 240 members. It is impossible,” he said.

When pointedly asked if Senate President Bukola Saraki can influence two-third majority of the Red Chamber to override the veto, the lawmakers said, “Where will Saraki and his cohorts get the two-thirds majority in the Senate? It is not easy. Just as the anti-Saraki forces couldn’t get the two-third to remove him as Senate president, he is not also likely to get the two-third to veto the bill. And don’t forget that the concurrence of both the Senate and House of Representatives is needed to successfully override the president’s veto,” he stated.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)